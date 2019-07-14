LEAWOOD, Kan. — With magical pixie dust, adventures on land and sea – and a ticking crocodile - "Peter Pan - The Musical" flies into of The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, 5801 W. 115th St., Leawood, Kansas, with 11 performances July 6 and 28.
Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m.
This production of the Tony Award-winning musical features Warrensburg performers.
Ben Renfrow plays Michael, Valen Jurkowski plays Lost Boys - Slightly and Tiger Lily's gang includes Annika Bryson, Jahnaya Thomas and Beth Anderson.
"Peter Pan" follows the magical tale of the Darling children, who are taken on high-flying adventures with Peter Pan and his mischievous sidekick, the fairy Tinker Bell.
Their escapades lead them to encounter a band of bungling pirates and a roguish gang as the children try desperately to return home from Never Never Land.
"Peter Pan" celebrates childhood with a look at growing up from both the child and adult’s perspectives.
Based upon the beloved children’s classic by Sir James M. Barrie, the musical was written by Julie Styne, Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Mark “Moose” Charlap and Carolyn Leigh.
Barb Nichols directs this musical for The White Theatre.
Nichols is a veteran of several highly successful productions at The White Theatre including “Les Miserable” and “Company”.
Nichols is joined by Kevin Bogan as musical director and Kacy Christensen as choreographer.
The talented 28-member cast features actors from across the Kansas City metro area including Don Arnott, who is performing along with this son-in-law Mike Peterson, two of his grandsons Ryan and Luke Peterson and his cousin Nicole McCroskey, who portrays Tiger Lily.
Performer Simon Schupp, who portrays Starkey the Pirate, will share the stage with his son, Issac.
Scott Cooper Fagan, who has dazzled White Theatre audiences as The Beast in "Beauty and the Beast" as well as Lancelot in "Camelot," returns to the stage as Captain Hook/Mr. Darling.
“'Peter Pan' is the timeless story about a young boy who doesn’t want to grow up, and who can blame him,” Nichol said. “He is happy with the carefree life, having adventures, fighting pirates and leading his merry group of Lost Boys. The White Theatre's production will bring the innocent, free-wheeling spirit of the original story with high energy production numbers, sword fights, loyal friendships and, of course, flying”
Tickets may be purchased online at TheWhiteTheatre.org, by calling the box office at (913) 327-8054 or in person at 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, Kansas.
The White Theatre box office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
"Peter Pan - The Musical" Cast List
Peter Pan: LB Scott, Roeland Park, Kansas
Wendy: Bridget Walsh, Shawnee, Kansas
John: Michael Young, Overland Park, Kansas
Michael: Renfrow, Warrensburg
Mrs. Darling/Wycliff: Sarah Jeter, Kansas City
Captain Hook/Mr. Darling: Fagan
Smee: Phil Howard
Tiger Lily: Nicole McCroskey
Crocodile: Keith Wiedenkeller
Pirates
Starkey: Simon Schupp, Raymore
Mullins: Hank Burvee, Overland Park, Kansas
Jukes: Don Arnott,
Noodler: Mike Peterson, Olathe, Kansas
Cecco: Loren Wendelburg, Shawnee, Kansas
Lost Boys
Slightly: Jurkowski
Twin 1: Camille Breckenridge
Twin 2: Emma Jacobson
Toodles: Sawyer Nevins, Kansas City
Nibs: Lucas Peterson, Olathe, Kansas
Kang: Ryan Peterson, Olathe, Kansas
Lyin: Issac Schupp, Raymore
Tiger Lily's Gang
Amanda Dulny, Shawnee, Kansas
Bryson, Warrensburg
Thomas, Warrensburg
Anderson, Warrensburg
Peyton Skaar, Kansas City
Molly McBride, Olathe, Kansas
Danielle Johnson, Shawnee, Kansas
