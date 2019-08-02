KANSAS CITY — A Warrensburg man was sentenced in federal court on Friday, Aug. 2, for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Stacy A. Lyman, 40, Warrensburg, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Kays to 17 years and one month in federal prison without parole.
Lyman was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.
On June 8, 2018, Lyman pleaded guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A press release from United States Attorney Western District of Missouri Timothy A. Garrison states Lyman admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine that lasted approximately from August 2014 to March 2016.
Co-defendant Davita Ann Kelly, 39, Warrensburg, was sentenced on Oct. 9, 2018, to 18 years and nine months in federal prison without parole.
Co-defendant Matthew Waylon Newman, 34, Warrensburg, was sentenced on May 31, 2018, to 17 years and seven months in federal prison without parole.
According to court documents, Lyman was Kelly’s source for methamphetamine.
Court documents state Kelly then distributed methamphetamine to others, including an undercover law enforcement officer.
Court documents state Lyman distributed approximately 373 grams of methamphetamine between Dec. 7, 2015, and Jan. 19, 2016.
The investigation began after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Kelly’s residence and seized methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Warrensburg police officers also executed a search warrant at a storage facility rented by Kelly and seized several firearms from the unit, including a .38-caliber revolver, a 9mm pistol and two .22-caliber rifles.
On April 29, 2016, officers executed a search warrant at Lyman’s residence and seized an H. Koon, Inc., .410-gauge shotgun and 21.61 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a can in his bedroom.
Officers also seized $7,000 that was found inside the pocket of a coat in Lyman’s Pontiac G6.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.
Lyman has been previously convicted of six felony drug offenses and two misdemeanor drug-related offenses in four separate cases.
He also has a prior felony conviction for burglary and a misdemeanor conviction for disorderly conduct.
Each time he was on supervision for a felony offense, his probation/parole was revoked as a result, in part, of the commission of a new felony offense.
In each instance, he had multiple supervision violations (and, in all but one case, multiple conduct violations while in custody).
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison D. Dunning prosecuted the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office and the Warrensburg Police Department conducted the investigation.
