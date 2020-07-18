WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street invites the public to help celebrate the 2020 seniors at the first-ever Prom Parade at 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, in downtown Warrensburg.
WMS encourages community members to gather on the parade route to help show support for parade participants.
Prom Parade participants will meet at the free parking lot on West Culton Street.
They will then walk the stairs that lead Culton Street to Pine Street where the community may gather to help take photos.
Prom Parade participants will have multiple photo stops available in downtown Warrensburg.
Community members have also volunteered their photography skills for the evening.
The volunteer photographers include: Dacia Adams Photography, Kristen Gillespie Photography and Rachel Hanson.
Visit Warrensburg Main Street’s Prom Parade Facebook event for further information on the best place for photo opportunities and to watch the parade.
Local restaurants will provide special downtown dining through reservations.
Some of the participating restaurants are Heroes Restaurant and Pub, La Sous Terre and Cafe Blackadder.
Participants can call and mention the Prom Parade for special seating the night of the parade.
Warrensburg Main Street is also hosting a Promposal Contest where contestants submit how they asked their date to prom.
Promposals can be submitted by emailing or messaging Warrensburg Main Street through any social media platform.
Submissions will be entered into a drawing to win a downtown restaurant gift card or flowers from Awesome Blossoms.
There will be two prizes awarded before the event.
WMS encourages those who attend to remember to continue to social distance by staying 6 feet apart.
WMS also asks those who attend to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask as recommended by the Johnson County Health Department.
To have a quick way to stay up to date, join its textcaster by texting promparade to 555888.
The Warrensburg Main Street’s Promotion Committee will host the parade.
WMS states this committee’s purpose is to project a positive, unified image to identify downtown as a gathering place.
Revitalization programs market the district and the community through a series of targeted activities such as special events and festivals, which highlight the local culture, art, music, dance and traditions that give each community its unique identity.
For additional information, contact Warrensburg Main Street at (660) 429-3988 or find more information at warrensburgmainstreet.org.
