Warrensburg Main Street to host annual Fourth of July Patriotic Children’s Parade

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street will host its annual Fourth of July Patriotic Children’s Parade from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 4 at the downtown Johnson County Courthouse Lawn.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their wagons, trikes, bikes, family dogs or even themselves to take part in the parade.
Outdoor activities such as chalk, hula hoops, bubbles and a local clown will be available before the parade.
Registration and pre-parade activities start at at 10 a.m. at the downtown courthouse and the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded to participants based on creativity, design and attention to theme.
There will be two prizes awarded in the individual category, one prize in the group category and one prize in the pet category.
The parade will begin with the raising of the flag and singing of the National Anthem.
Parade participants will start at the corner of Holden and Market streets and end at Pine Street.
The Warrensburg Fire Department will lead the parade in its antique fire truck.
Prizes and treats will be handed out at the end of the parade on Pine Street.
Quarry City Savings & Loan is sponsoring the treats for after the parade.
The parade is free to the public and there are no registration fees.
Warrensburg Main Street asks attendees to remember to respect neighbors and practice social distancing while at the parade and participating in the activities.
For additional information, contact the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce at (660) 747-3168, Warrensburg Main Street at (660) 429-3988 or find more information at warrensburgmainstreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.