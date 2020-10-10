WARRENSBURG — Various local organizations are coming together to assist Warrensburg Main Street on a new project for downtown Warrensburg.
This year, the Main Street Art committee and Design committee committed to adding more art into the downtown area. The two committees worked together and decided the best way to accomplish this was to activate an alley.
When activating an alley, an existing alley in the downtown area is turned into a vibrant place for the public to gather and enjoy the outdoor space. The alley that was designated is a pass through from Pine Street to Culton Street between The District and Cigawatt.
The total design will include planters, benches, public art and lights strung across the alley.
The work on the alley activation started at the beginning of the year with plans and ideas on what items to add and how to fund the project.
Warrensburg Main Street received funding at the end of 2019 from the Walmart Giving Grant and from the Integrated Business Experience class at the University of Central Missouri, which chose Main Street as its charity for its business project, which raised funds that were earmarked for this project.
These two funding sources allowed Main Street to get the ball rolling on the project.
Additional Main Street funds were budgeted, but more funds were needed to complete the project.
At the end of summer, Main Street was awarded the AARP Community Challenge grant to enable the alley activation to be finalized. There will be several elements to the alley activation.
Johnson County United Way’s Youth United program has worked with the students at Reece School to paint stock tank planters and some are already placed in the alley.
A tile art piece created by Sterling Elementary students and facilitated by Scott Holmberg, Aerin Sentgeorge and the Warrensburg Arts Commission will be added to the planters to create a community-driven art project.
The plan also includes stringing lights across the alley to add a festive feel as well as permanent benches for the public to sit and enjoy the atmosphere.
The alley project will be complete with a mural on the staircase painted by local artist Hannah Beatrix Clark and a mural of the adjacent retaining wall painted by Erin Rider.
Warrensburg Main Street expects this project to be completed by the end of November.
“We are very excited to see all of the elements for this project come together,” Warrensburg Main Street Executive Director Jill Purvis said. “There have been over 30 volunteers working to create a special place in our downtown. We appreciate the grant funding from Walmart, UCM IBE class and AARP.”
Warrensburg Main Street encourages the public to stop by the alley over the next few weeks to check the alley’s progress or follow the progress on its Facebook page.
For more information about Warrensburg Main Street or how to serve on a committee, visit warrensburgmainstreet.org/who-we-are or visit its office at 125C N. Holden St.
