In September, Warrensburg Main Street was notified it was a recipient of a TRIM (tree resource improvement and maintenance) grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Main Street applied for the grant earlier this year and received a total of $6,834 to go toward planting new trees on Pine Street in downtown Warrensburg.
Main Street stated that because Pine Street is a popular downtown destination for the community to shop and dine, the trees have suffered due to the high nighttime pedestrian traffic.
Over the years the city has replaced the trees many times due to damage from vandalism.
In the spring of 2019, a group consisting of the Main Street staff and board along with downtown business owners, city staff and Warrensburg City Council members started to meet to discuss options and types of trees that would thrive downtown.
Due to the reoccurring tree loss, several options were presented on how to move forward with a successful tree planting plan. Main Street reached out to the Missouri Department of Conservation to have a representative come into the community to discuss trees, the downtown area’s options and how to be successful when planting new trees.
The conservation agent met with the group several times to establish best practices and advise on choosing the best trees for the area and space.
A plan was put into place and to achieve the goal of new trees on Pine Street, the TRIM grant would be a vital funding source to ensure its success.
Warrensburg Main Street applied for the TRIM grant in the spring to plant new trees down Pine Street with a plan of adding metal tree guards to help protect the trees from damage and allow the trees to grow and thrive to maturity.
The grant will help cover part of the cost to replace and maintain the trees. The estimated total project will cost more than $10,000 to complete.
Another factor that damages trees downtown is the misuse of rock salt to remove ice and snow. Main Street stated it will work with the city and downtown businesses to better educate themselves on the proper use of rock salt and snow melt to help the new trees survive during the winter months.
Main Street states having trees downtown provides a vital role in the aesthetics and design of the downtown district. According to treeswork.org, trees contribute positively to downtown shopping areas and research shows people are willing to spend 12% more for goods and services in downtowns with trees. Trees also have a great benefit to the environment by
reducing rainfall runoff and reducing carbon dioxide from the air.
Main Street stated it worked closely with its Missouri Department of Conservation agent to ensure that the trees have been chosen and planted according to specifications.
The guards will be placed around the trees to support them as they grow. The tree guards selected can be customized to showcase a business logo.
Those within the community interested in having a custom logo placed on a tree guard or in helping with this project either financially or as a tree maintenance volunteer can reach out to Warrensburg Main Street at 660-429-3988 or info@warrensburgmainstreet.org.
