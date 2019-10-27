WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Main Street will host the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Halloween events from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31.
Downtown businesses pass out candy and treats to participants.
The Johnson County Fire Department will provide complimentary hot dogs for everyone at the firehouse located near Gay and Holden streets.
The University of Central Missouri Dance Club will be performing “Thriller” at the corner of Holden and Culton streets during the event.
Pony rides will cost $3 and will be located near the courthouse square.
This year, the trick or treat event will include a costume contest.
The contest will take place at 5 p.m. in front of the Old Drum statue on the downtown Courthouse lawn.
There are four age groups for the contest: 0 to 4 years old, 5 to 8 years old, 9 to 18 years old and a group category.
First, second and third place will be awarded.
A new element has been added to the costume contest this year.
One lucky dog will be awarded the winner of our dog category and will receive a small prize.
Anyone that would like to participate should meet at 5 p.m. at the Old Drum statue.
Warrensburg Main Street also decided to include a costume contest for downtown businesses.
Each participating business will be judged by the staff of Warrensburg Main Street the day of the event.
They will be scored on multiple categories and a first, second and third place prize will be given to businesses.
They hope to create a fun atmosphere in the downtown district and give the businesses an opportunity to show off their creativity.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat is an opportunity for families to spend Halloween in a safe and exciting environment.
Everyone is welcome and each year, more than 2,500 people join in the fun in downtown’s Halloween festivities.
Dress in your best costume and join downtown Warrensburg for this frightfully-fun Halloween Event.
For more information, visit facebook.com/Warrensburg.Main.Street.Inc/info or warrensburgmainstreet.com.
