WARRENSBURG — Multiple groups of volunteers took part in helping clean Warrensburg during Clean the Burg on Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7.
Clean the Burg is a new community event brought together by City of Warrensburg, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street as part of the Love What’s Local campaign.
The Love What’s Local Committee announced Clean the Burg to encourage the Warrensburg community to take part in beautifying the downtown Warrensburg area.
“Clean the Burg focuses on people volunteering, getting groups together, working on their own projects and sharing it with us,” Warrensburg Main Street Creative Content Coordinator Darci Cowan said.
Volunteers included groups from United Way, RISE Community Services, Warrensburg High School, Gateway Education Center and community members who signed up online.
The volunteer groups developed their own service projects and implemented them during Clean the Burg. Some of the services volunteers provided included picking up trash along a street, park or creek; mowing yards for neighbors; weeding planters; and helping a neighbor clean up debris.
Warrensburg Main Street also encouraged volunteers to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #cleantheburg.
In addition to spreading the word about the event, this also helped volunteer groups looking for a spot to help clean know which areas around town were already taken care of.
Clean the Burg fell on the same day as Warrensburg Main Street’s Day of Caring.
“We do a spring and a fall Day of Caring,” Cowan said. “This year we did the cleaning part of Day of Caring [on Sept. 6] and we will be also be doing a planting version later in October. We will have people plant mums in the flowerbeds around town.”
To volunteer for Day of Caring or another opportunity to volunteer, contact Warrensburg Main Street at 429-3988 or visit warrensburgmainstreet.org/.
