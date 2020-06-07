WARRENSBURG — After completing a comprehensive planning session with the Missouri Main Street Connection in the fall of 2019, Warrensburg Main Street made the decision to include adding Art in Downtown Warrensburg to its work plans for 2020.
Warrensburg Main Street has worked with its Art Committee and Design Committee to come up with projects to help beautify downtown Warrensburg.
In 2019, it formed a small committee of artists, art supporters and community members to identify several projects to focus on for 2020.
Amongst these projects, activating the alley on Pine Street between Cigawatt and The District was a major focus.
This project includes adding planters, lights, art and eventually seating to help create a space where our community can gather and enjoy downtown.
Warrensburg Main Street has partnered with Johnson County United Way and its Youth United program to involve students in the creative process to help create this space in the alleyway.
Part of activating the alley includes adding artwork.
Warrensburg Main Street has a vision to extend the art from the alley to the staircase leading Pine Street to the free parking lots on Culton Street.
It has created an application for local artists to submit a bid to paint the front of the stairs.
There is complete artistic freedom on what can be painted on the front of the stairs.
All artists should submit a short description of the project design with a total amount they will charge to complete the project, including all prep work and supplies, an estimated date of completion of the project and a digital or free hand drawing of the art to be placed on the staircase.
The art should only be painted on the front of the stairs creating an optical illusion when standing on Pine street.
Warrensburg Main Street encourages all artists to visit the location to measure the stairs and see the concept up close prior to submitting their proposals.
Applications can be found on Warrensburg Main Street’s website, warrensburgmainstreet.org, and will be due by June 30.
Proposals can be submitted by emailing director@warrensburgmainstreet.org or mailed to 125C N. Holden St. Warrensburg, MO 64093.
Warrensburg Main Street states its goal is to complete the alley activation in 2020.
Warrensburg Main Street stated the completed project will create a lively, bright alley in downtown for the entire community to enjoy.
After all applications are received, the Art Committee, Design Committee and the staff of Warrensburg Main Street will review all proposals and select an applicant to begin creating their design on the staircase.
Warrensburg Main Street Design Committee information states it seeks to shape the physical image of downtown as a place that is attractive to shoppers, investors, business owners and visitors; by promoting awareness of the historic preservation issue, creating attractive and useable public space, directing design related to building maintenance and rehabilitating and maintaining the community.
For more information or to serve on the Warrensburg Main Street Design Committee, contact Warrensburg Main Street, Inc. by phone at (660) 429-3988 or through email: wburgmainstreet@gmail.com.
