Warrensburg football games postponed as two players test positive for COVID-19

WARRENSBURG — Due to two positive cases within the Warrensburg High School football program and the resulting number of students quarantined, a number of football games have been postponed or rescheduled.
The varsity football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2, at Odessa High School has been postponed.
The JV football game scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5 against Odessa at home has been postponed.
The varsity football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 at home against Pleasant Hill has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 10. The time and location are being determined.
The Warrensburg School District states the identity of those who test positive cannot be released due to privacy rights.
The district states it follows the Johnson County Community Health Guidelines that define close contact as any individual who was within six feet or less for an accumulative time of 15 minutes or more.
The parents and guardians of those students who were considered as having close contact were notified by the school and provided the dates that their student(s) must quarantine.
The district states its goal is to ensure the safety and health of its students and staff as well as to respond to all known illnesses within its schools.
The district reminded all individuals to stay home if ill or displaying signs of illness that may be related to COVID-19.
For any questions or feedback, contact Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Brian Wishard at (660) 747-7823 or bwishard@warrensburgr6.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.