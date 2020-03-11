Warrensburg First Christian Church wins 2020 Souper Bowl

WARRENSBURG — Once again Johnson County citizens supported the 2020 “Souper Bowl” food drive for the Food Center.
In 2019, the Food Center filled 13,555 grocery carts with food, and this year’s donations (both in cans and monetary donations) will help to keep those carts from being empty.
This year’s winner is the First Christian Church with donations and equivalents of 17,520 cans of soup/canned goods.
The Cowboy Church came in second with the equivalent of 6,000 cans and the students of Ridge View Elementary counted their way into third with 4,653 cans of soup.
If you would like to support the Food Center, bring monetary donations or unopened box/canned goods to the Food Center, 137 E. Culton.
For more information, call (660) 747-6188 or visit foodcenterjoco.com.
