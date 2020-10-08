WARRENSBURG - The Warrensburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the 1200 block of Pembrooke Drive.
Fire Prevention Officer Jeremy VanWey said though the department has responded to several smaller incidents, this was the first structure fire for the department in several months.
The WFD responded to the report of a structure fire at 6:06 p.m., arriving on scene at 6:12 p.m.
The WFD requested mutual aid from the Johnson County Fire Protection District.
VanWey said the fire was contained in the kitchen area with heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.
VanWey said the fire was under control by 6:24 p.m. and crews left the scene at 8:53 p.m.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.
No one was in the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
