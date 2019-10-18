Warrensburg Fire Department contains fire to attic, crews on scene report

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire about 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in the 300 block of West Culton Street.
Firefighters on scene confirmed the fire began and was contained in the attic of the house and was quickly under control.
Assistant Fire Chief Doyle Oxley said the cause of the fire is likely electrical and fire damage to the house was minimized due to being contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.