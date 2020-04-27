WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Farmers’ Market will officially open for the 2020 season on Saturday, May 2.
Based on customer and vendor feedback, the market has updated market hours for the 2020 season.
The farmers market will run from May 2 until Sept. 26 and be open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The market will continue to be located on Market Street between the historic downtown courthouse and the juvenile justice center.
To start off the season, free shopping bags will be given to the first 25 customers.
The market will also feature last season’s t-shirts at $10 while supplies last.
The farmers market has more than 12 vendors signed up, offering customers an assortment of farm-fresh foods, handmade products and baked goods.
The market will have an array of items available including homegrown vegetables, sweet jams, fresh herbs and various meats.
The farmers market has prepared for COVID-19 and will take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of consumers.
Access to the market will be restricted to one entrance at the corner of Holden and Market streets.
All market shoppers will be asked to line up on the sidewalk in front of the downtown courthouse on the designated spaces that will be marked on the sidewalk prior to entering the market.
At the front of the market, there will be a table set up with farmers’ market staff to greet customers, explain how the market will run and answer any questions.
There will be a hand-washing station available for customers to use.
Each vendor will have spaces between them of six feet or more, be encouraged to wear a mask and be encouraged to put another table in front of their vending table to help maintain a six foot distance between vendors and customers.
Precautions include providing vendors with hand sanitizer, cleaning hard surfaces regularly during the market and keeping a six-foot distance between customers at all times to maintain social distancing.
These procedures will be mandatory until further notice as more information on COVID-19 is released.
Vendor applications will be accepted through July 31.
The farmers market states it is interested in all types of vendors, including individuals that sell eggs, bread, fruit, vegetables, flowers and plants and artisans making soaps, bath products and other items.
Visit warrensburgmainstreet.org for an application on or before July 31 or stop by the Warrensburg Main Street office located at 125 C N. Holden St.
In 2020, the farmers market is encouraging kids to be a part of the weekly market by selling their handmade, homemade or homegrown items.
The farmers market is offering a special rate for children or youth that would like to participate in this year’s market.
The market plans to celebrate several national days, including Fourth of July.
For Independence Day, the market will feature activities for kids, prizes, market discounts and live music to commemorate this patriotic holiday.
The farmers market will be pay tribute to other special days this year, such as Artisan Day, Customer Appreciation Day and First Responder’s Day.
To learn more, visit warrensburgmainstreet.org or call (660) 429-3988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.