WARRENSBURG — Adjusting to guidelines set by the Johnson County Community Health Services in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market now offers curbside pickup.
Customers are now able to shop for various products online and order through its shop on the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
The orders will be available to pick up between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the market.
When placing an order, it must be put in by 5 p.m. on the Wednesday before the market to be able to pick it up at that week's farmers market.
The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. It is located on West Market Street by the Johnson County Courthouse.
The markets procedures for COVID-19 include providing hand sanitizer to customers, encouraging our customers to use one entrance into the market, maintaining social distancing and monitoring the market’s capacity at all times.
Food sampling to customers has currently been put on hold; vendors with food products must serve market shoppers to limit physical contact.
Warrensburg Main Street also encourages both vendors and customers alike to wear a mask while at the Farmers’ Market.
To become a vendor, go to the Warrensburg Main Street website to fill out an application.
For any inquiries regarding the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market, contact the Main Street office at (660) 429-3988.
Additional information about the market can be found at the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market Facebook page or at warrensburgmainstreet.org.
