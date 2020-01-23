WARRENSBURG — Due to the forecasted weather overnight Thursday, Jan. 23, into Friday, Jan. 24, which includes freezing rain and snow, Phase 1 of Warrensburg's Emergency Snow Ordinance will be in effect from midnight Friday until 6 p.m. Friday.
Further, it is advised that all vehicles be parked off-street, if feasible, to prevent the possibility of damage due to the forecasted ice storm.
Regulations regarding "No Parking" in Cul-de-sac’s will also be in effect.
City information states the public’s cooperation would be greatly appreciated to allow street crew’s the ability to safely clear the roadways.
