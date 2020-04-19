Warrensburg Early Bird Rotary donates UTV to JCEMA

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Early Bird Rotary purchased, refurbished and donated an utility task vehicle (UTV) to the Johnson County Emergency Management Agency on April 9.
The donation was a part of the Rotary's Major Emphasis Project.
During the rotary's weekly meetings, a member of a local business or organization speaks on behalf of their operation.
After a meeting with JCEMA Director Troy Armstrong, it was decided that the Warrensburg Early Bird Rotary would donate a UTV to the agency for their next project.
The Warrensburg Early Bird Rotary members planned on using the funds raised from their 2020 Taste of Johnson County to purchase the UTV.
The Taste of Johnson County was originally set to take place April 7, but was postponed to Sept. 8 as a result of COVID-19.
Warrensburg Early Bird Rotary member Kit Lindsay said the rotary decided to purchase and provide JCEMA with the vehicle before the fundraiser's postponed date so that JCEMA can utilize the UTV during its coronavirus response.
Armstrong said the UTV will prove useful in delivering personal protective equipment and assisting Western Missouri Medical Center and the Emergency Operations Center during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Armstrong said the UTV can also be used for wide-area searches, assisting surrounding counties and hauling people and supplies during times of disasters.
Lindsay said he found a dealer in southern Missouri, who also happened to be a member of a rotary club, that sold a UTV priced at $6,300 to Lindsay for $4,000 because he wanted to help the organization and the community it serves.
Rotary members then worked to refurbish the UTV at Lindsay's transmission shop, Lindsay Transmission, where they sandblasted parts of the vehicle and replaced the damaged pieces of plastic.
Lindsay said Gator Graphics also helped with the needed preparations for the vehicle by providing the necessary decal work and working on the vehicle's roof, which has a landing pad for the agency's drone.
Lindsay said he was very proud that the Warrensburg Early Bird Rotary was able to assist the JCEMA with their donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.