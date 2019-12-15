WARRENSBURG — The City of Warrensburg Public Works Department has declared a Phase One Snow Emergency due to the National Weather Service forecast for snow in excess of four inches, with heavy winds.
The Phase One Snow Emergency commenced at noon on Sunday, Dec. 15, and will continue until 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
In an effort to provide safer streets and keep traffic moving during this heavy snow event, the City of Warrensburg Public Works Department is enacting the Snow Emergency Phase I which prohibits parking on designated Snow Routes in the City of Warrensburg.
The Snow Emergency Routes are as follows: Gay Street from Water to Ridgeview; South St. from Main to Maguire; Grover from Holden to Mitchell; Clark Street from Holden to Mitchell; Houx Street from Washington to Holden; Washington from Business U.S. Highway 50 to Houx; Warren from Business U.S. Highway 50 to Hunt; Holden from Grover to Hale Lake Road; Holden from Cleveland to Gay; College from Business U.S. Highway 50 to South; Mitchell from Gay to Highway DD; Burkarth from Gay to Business U.S. Highway 50; Ridgeview from Gay to Montserrat; Clark from Main to Springridge Road; Springridge Road from Clark to Timberline Drive; Warren Street from Business U.S. Highway 50 to Russell; Russell from Warren to Maguire; and Ridgeview from Corporate to railroad tracks.
The city state the Snow Emergency Routes are top priority.
These streets are kept clear at all times by plowing and application of deicing materials throughout the storm.
Parking is prohibited on these routes when snow exceeds exceeds inches.
Other east/west, north/south streets and thoroughfares are plowed as time permits during the duration of snow removal operations.
Widening of the driving lanes (plowing to the curb) will take place after the storm in order to help direct runoff into the storm drainage system.
Residents and property owners are further advised that City Ordinance 20-2 requires that sidewalks be cleared for pedestrian safety.
For any questions, contact the public works office at (660) 262-4661.
