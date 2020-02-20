WARRENSBURG – Culver’s of Warrensburg, 906 Simpson Drive, will officially open at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2.
The location will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. apart from some holidays.
Culver’s is known for its ButterBurgers and fresh frozen custard.
“We’re excited to open and become an active member of the community,” Nate Mitchell, franchise co- owner, said. “When Warrensburg residents are looking for handcrafted meals and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to serve them with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for.”
Owners Matt and Jeannie Mitchell opened their first Culver’s in Lee’s Summit in 2004.
Since then they have opened restaurants in Blue Springs, Raymore, Independence and North Kansas City.
They are active in their communities including raising funds for school districts and Future Farmers of America.
“The outstanding people who serve our guests have helped Culver’s earn our reputation for providing excellent service,” Matt Mitchell said. “We’re excited to have team members from the surrounding Warrensburg community as part of our team.”
