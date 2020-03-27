WARRENSBURG — In accordance with the Johnson County Community Health Services' emergency order prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people and the City of Warrensburg's emergency declaration to help reduce the risk and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Warrensburg Community Center, which includes the Indoor Aquatic Center, gymnasium, walking track and Fitness Center, as well as all parks facilities and grounds, shelters, ball fields, playgrounds, Lions Lake and the ABC Building, will be closed through April 20.
Additionally, all recreational programming, leagues, sports, activities, classes and events will be postponed or canceled.
All Community Center All-Access Pass Memberships, as well as any related charges, have been paused and credit for lost time will be applied to all memberships.
Staff will be in contact with those affected by postponements and/or cancellations of sports, events, activities and rentals, and more information will be released as soon as possible.
