WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Community Center, which includes the Indoor Aquatic Center, gymnasium, walking track and Fitness Center, as well as all parks facilities, shelters, ball fields, playgrounds, Lions Lake and the ABC Building will be closed effective Tuesday, March 17, through March 31, and all recreational programming, leagues, sports, activities, classes and events will be postponed or canceled.
A press release stated, "During this time of global, national and local concern of the (COVID-19) the novel coronavirus, Warrensburg Parks & Recreation has been working closely with the city of Warrensburg, county, state and federal health officials to prepare for potential spread of the disease."
Staff has already been or will be in contact with those affected by postponements and/or cancellations of sports, events, activities and rentals.
Any questions or issues arising from Community Center All-Access Pass membership credits, extensions and/or refunds will be addressed once the Community Center reopens.
"We understand the frustration and inconvenience this might cause, and we appreciate your understanding and support as we go through this process," the release stated. "It is important to realize that this is not only for the health and well-being of our patrons, but also the protection of the most vulnerable of our neighbors and community members."
Information about COVID-19 can be found online at warrensburg-mo.com and at johnsoncountyhealth.org/news/covid-19-information.
