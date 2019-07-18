WARRENSBURG — Mother Nature seemed to have cut a deal with the Warrensburg Community Band on Monday, July 15, as cloud cover dropped the temperature from the heat of the day and a light mist fell to start the annual Courthouse Lawn Concert.
The last time the Warrensburg Community band played, it was cut short on July 4th as heavy rainfall moved into the area and put a glitch in many Fourth of July plans throughout the state.
It appeared rain was about to begin on Monday as a light mist fell at the start of the concert but faded away as the show went on.
Dr. Russell Coleman conducts the Warrensburg Community Band.
The band played 10 pieces on Monday.
Before the show started, the Warrensburg Rotary Club provided free ice cream and water for those in attendance trying to beat the heat of the day.
Coleman, Stephanie Sekelsky, Pat Setser, Mark Smith, John Check, David Robinson and Chuck Appleton conducted songs throughout the evening.
Marion "Woody" Woods was the Master of Ceremonies.
The Warrensburg Community Band concludes its season at 7:30 p.m. July 29 as it performs at the President's Lawn Concert on the University of Central Missouri campus.
