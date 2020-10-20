WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg City Council approved two ordinances regarding CARES Act funding at a special session Monday, Oct. 19.
The City of Warrensburg uses funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, for expenses the city has incurred due to the pandemic.
The first ordinance is for reimbursement of CARES Act funding granted by Johnson County.
The reimbursement request is for $226,857.
“City staff has gone through and identified specific things that qualify for CARES Act funding and submitted this application to the county as required,” Director of Finance Marcella McCoy said.
The second ordinance is for pre-approval to enter a contract with the county for CARES Act funding in the amount of $119,820.
“The city went through and identified specific projects and items that qualified under the CARES Act funding and submitted that request to the county and they have submitted a letter of award,” McCoy said. “There is a process for payment and reimbursement for all funds to be expended before the end of December.”
City Manager Harold Stewart said major items for which the funds will be used include upgrades to the council chambers for virtual attendance, software upgrades for city employees telecommuting and HVAC cleaning and disinfecting.
The council previously passed an ordinance in July for CARES Act funding.
