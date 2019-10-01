Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce to host its third annual Manufacturing Day

WARRENSBURG — The Greater Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Johnson County high school educators and several local manufacturers and businesses, including EnerSys Energy Products, Stahl Specialty Company, Swisher Acquisition Inc., Alstom, Dollar Tree and Warrensburg Collision, to host its third annual Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 4.
Manufacturing Day is a celebration of modern manufacturing meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.
Manufacturing Day is designed to show students, parents, educators and their communities that manufacturing in the 21st century is often clean, high tech, fast paced and involves the production of advanced products that we use every day.
“Students and teachers were amazed by the range of career pathways and technology brought together to facilitate success in a large business,” Warrensburg Area Career Center Integrated Academics Instructor David Richner said.
A recent study by Deloitte revealed the challenges faced in the industry: Americans recognize the importance of the manufacturing industry yet they don’t have a positive impression of current manufacturing jobs.
Roughly one-third of Americans surveyed wouldn’t encourage their children to pursue a manufacturing career, pointing to concerns around job security and stability, weak career path and poor pay.
Modern manufacturing jobs require sophisticated technical and problem-solving skills.
With many senior-level baby boomers retiring, we’ll see many job openings in high-skilled, high-tech positions, as well as in leadership positions.
On average, American manufacturers pay $33.93 an hour. That’s nearly $70,000 when you include paid vacation, supplemental pay, health benefits and insurance according to mfgday.com.
Manufacturing Day received consistently high marks from student event attendees according to mfgday.com: 88 percent indicated the activities/tours are interesting and engaging; 89 percent became more aware of manufacturing jobs in their communities: 84 percent were more convinced that manufacturing provides careers that are interesting and rewarding; and 64 percent were more motivated to pursue careers in manufacturing.
For more information about Manufacturing Day in Warrensburg, contact Suzanne Taylor at the Chamber office at (660) 747-3168. or email staylor@warrensburg.org.
