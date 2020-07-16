WARRENSBURG — The Greater Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has reschedule the upcoming annual golf tournament originally scheduled for July 24.
The new date has been planned for Oct. 2 at the same location – Mules National Golf Course.
Chamber Chair Dustin Fritsch expressed his disappointment in having to postpone.
“It was a difficult decision, but one that had to be made in the interest of public health of our chamber and community members,” Fritsch said.
For more information, contact the chamber office at (660) 747-3168.
