WARRENSBURG — Virgil Campbell of Blue Springs and Paul Halstead of Warrensburg have claimed a $1 million prize they won by matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Jan. 1 Powerball drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 1301 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, in Blue Springs.
The winning numbers for the Jan. 1 drawing were 49, 53, 57, 59, 62 and the Powerball was 26.
Campbell and Halstead’s ticket is the first to win a $1 million Powerball “Match 5” prize in Missouri in 2020.
There were two $1 million Powerball prizes won in the state in 2019.
