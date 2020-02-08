WARRENSBURG — The City of Warrensburg has announced a way for citizens to notify the city of potholes, water main breaks and other issues.
The online Public Works Report Form notifies the Public Works Department about potholes, snow and ice removal, storm drain, street light outage, traffic signal malfunction and water main issues.
For emergencies, the form states to contact Central Dispatch at (660) 747-2265.
The form is on the City of Warrensburg website at warrensburg-mo.com/FormCenter/Public-Works-10/Public-Works-Report-Form-54.
