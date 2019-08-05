WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Commission reappointed Scotty Walker, Holden, and Judy Wolter, Knob Noster, to the Trails Regional Library Board of Trustees on Monday, Aug. 5.
Walker and Wolter were notified July 16 that they were no longer on the board and that Shelba Williams, Knob Noster, and Joshua Walker, Warrensburg, had replaced them.
Johnson County commissioners received letters of resignation on July 30 from Welker and Williams.
Welker’s resignation letter began with, “It has been brought to my attention that due to misconduct I was offered this position on the Trails Regional Library Board by mistake. I have been told that the Commission’s decision is that the best course of action would be for me to resign. Therefore, with this letter I resign from my position on the Board, effective immediately.”
Williams’ letter states, “I am in agreement with resigning my appointed position with Trails Regional Library board.”
The county commissioners, minus Eastern Commissioner John Marr who was not present, voted unanimously Monday morning to re-appoint Walker and Wolter to the board after receiving the nominations from the Board of Trustees.
When the initial news spread of Wolter and Walker no longer being on the board, it drew concern from Holden community members, Holden and Johnson County officials, and the board as a whole.
Community members expressed concern that with Walker no longer a trustee, Holden would not have a representative on the board.
According to minutes from the March meeting of the library board, Judy Tyler, Corder, made a motion to recommend the reappointment of Amanda Travis, Lexington, and Ron McMullin, Lexington, to represent Lafayette County and Walker to represent Johnson County. It passed 9-0.
Then in the June meeting, minutes show the board elected officers for fiscal year 2020 with terms to begin July 1, 2019.
JoLynne Soendker, Odessa, made a motion to elect Walker as president, McMullin as vice president, Tyler as secretary and Wolter as treasurer.
Amanda Travis, Lexington, seconded the motion and it passed 8-0.
Johnson County Clerk Diane Thompson stated that on April 8, 2019, she received two letters from then-Driector Rochelle McCaulley.
One stated that both Walker and Wolter sought reappointment.
The letter also asked the County Commission to review Wolter’s eligibility as she had served a partial term before her first full term following the resignation of Eula Burton in November 2011. Burton’s term began in July of 2011 and was set to expire in June 2015.
The letter stated that if she was eligible, Wolter wanted to be reappointed.
At the same time Thompson received this letter, she states she also received a letter from McCaulley stating concern about reappointing Wolter and Walker.
“This letter is speaking on behalf of the numerous concerns that have been brought to my attention regarding two of our appointed Johnson County Board of Trustees; Judy Wolter from Knob Noster and Scotty Walker from Holden,” a portion of her letter reads. “The complaints have been on-going for months, but are worse due to the correspondence that was sent anonymously to county offices in March. My recommendation is the consideration of their reappointments to not be completed but, rather, seek other community members to represent these communities.”
The letter also signified her intention to resign from her position.
Thompson stated that on April 15 she received another email from McCaulley with names of two potential people from Knob Noster to represent Johnson County.
“I am happy to report I have two individuals from Knob Noster and that are coming to you TWO days early,” stated the email from McCaulley to Thompson on April 15. “Staff were very eager to assist.”
The email stated it was understood only one would be chosen between Williams and Anna Marie Dudte.
A third name, with an application, was then presented to the County Commission on July 15.
An email from Kyle Constant, assistant director district administration, provided the name of Welker as an additional applicant to the board.
The County Commissioners sent Williams and Welker letters, dated July 16, saying they were appointed to the library board.
Board members stated on July 24 that they were unaware Williams, Dudte and Welker were presented to the commission.
The board voted unanimously at its July 24 meeting to suspend the meeting until the issue of who was on the board could be further discussed.
