WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the Warrensburg Visitor Center will reopen Monday, June 15.
Open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the center is located at 407 E. Russell Ave., Suite 2 and has information about Warrensburg, tourism brochures and maps .
To visit the center at a time different than the posted hours, make an appointment with WCVB staff.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the WCVB at (660) 262-4611 or email Marcy Bryant, WCVB tourism director, at marcy.bryant@warrensburg-mo.com.
