WARRENSBURG — Due to the restricted access placed on the Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg, the Veterans Service Office has temporarily relocated effective Wednesday, March 11.
Contact James Wielert and Ryan Buehler, Veterans Service officers, at the Higginsville Cemetery Office, 20109 Business Highway 13, Higginsville.
The office phone number is (660) 543-7930.
The office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
