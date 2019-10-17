WARRENSBURG — Chilly October weather didn’t deter families from attending the second annual Great Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg.
Children ran around, played on hay bales and admired the spooky and silly jack-o-lanterns while bundled up or in costume.
Coinciding with the University of Central Missouri Homecoming festivities, more than 100 volunteers from UCM carved pumpkins in preparation for the event.
Though there was no official count, event organizers estimate there were more than 375 carved pumpkins on display.
Pumpkins were donated by a local farm, community members and local churches.
MVHW Director of Recreation Therapy Melissa Terry credits Assistant Administrator Jamie McCannon for the vision for the Great Pumpkin Walk.
Terry, Volunteer Coordinator Letisha Koetting and other MVHW staff organized the event.
Organizers said the event saw a significant increase in attendance from the event last year, which was hosted later in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.