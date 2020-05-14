WARRENSBURG — A yellow 2012 Scion was pulled from the water Wednesday, May 13, at Lions Lake.
Warrensburg Police Department Sgt. Adam Wade said the vehicle entered the lake after the driver followed a directive from their GPS to turn left.
WPD information states by-standers helped the driver, the only occupant, exit the vehicle before it was fully in the lake shortly after 9:30 p.m.
The Warrensburg Fire Department, Warrensburg Police Department and Johnson County Ambulance District responded to the scene.
The vehicle was pulled from the lake shortly before midnight by B & L Towing with the assistance of the Johnson County Fire Protection District Dive Team.
