Vehicle drives through glass, brick of storefront

A vehicle sits parked half inside a building Saturday, Aug. 3, at 412k Maguire St.

 Submitted Photo

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, to the report of a vehicle having driven through the storefront of Vapor Up, 412k Maguire St. 

The WPD reports the driver stated the brakes went out on the vehicle and was unable to stop, driving through the glass and brick of the front of the building.

The vehicle came to rest half inside the building. 

No injuries were reported. 

Staff Writer Sara Lawson can be reached by emailing sara.lawson@dsjnow.com or by calling (660) 747-8123.​

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.