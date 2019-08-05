Vehicle drives through glass, brick of storefront

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Police Department officers responded about 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, to the report of a vehicle having driven through the storefront of Vapor Up, 412k Maguire St.
The WPD reports the driver stated the brakes went out on the vehicle and was unable to stop, driving through the glass and brick of the front of the building.
The vehicle came to rest half inside the building.
No injuries were reported.
