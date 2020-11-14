WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Fire Department, Warrensburg Police Department and Johnson County Ambulance District responded to a report of a vehicle versus building incident the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 12, in the 100 block of North College Street.
The WFD and WPD report the incident occurred when a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake while parking, driving over a bumper block and made contact with the building.
In instances where a vehicle impacts a building, the WFD calls the City of Warrensburg building official to do an assessment of the building.
“They are wanting me to make a determination as to whether the building needs to be cleared out, whether we have an imminent danger there,” Building Official Brett Penrose said.
Penrose said there was a fracture in the mortar of the building where the vehicle struck but there was not an immediate need to clear the building.
In these instances, building owners are encouraged to contact a structural engineer to further inspect the building for damage.
No injuries were reported and the driver refused treatment at the scene.
