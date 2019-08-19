LONE JACK — Valley Oaks Steak Co. announced Monday, Aug. 19, it would cease operations, effective immediately.
"It is with profound sadness that, due to economics, we are closing operations of Valley Oaks Steak Company in Johnson County, Missouri," a Facebook post from the company reads.
Valley Oaks’ announcement in February 2018, about plans to expand its operations, was met with objections from more than 1,400 area residents, including several who joined Powell Gardens in a lawsuit to try to stop it.
The lawsuit cited environmental and human health concerns related to water quality, air pollution, increased traffic, strain on infrastructure and declining property values.
More details will be added as they become available.
