HIGGINSVILLE — With the holiday season in full swing, reports of potential scams are on the rise as well.
Within the past two weeks, West Central Electric Cooperative states it has received multiple calls from members who have received threats of having their power shut off if they do not pay the caller immediately.
“The scammers may say they are ‘from your electric company,’ or in many cases may even use West Central’s name, saying the bill is past due and in order to keep the electricity on they must provide payment information immediately,” WCE General Manager Mike Gray said. “We have also had reports that the scammers are telling people West Central Electric has merged with another company.”
West Central Electric is a cooperative and states it would never merge with a public utility.
Regardless of who your electric company is, if there is ever a question about your account, WCE said not to give callers personal information, credit card numbers or bank account information over the phone.
WCE recommends hanging up and calling your utility company yourself to inquire about your account or any past due amounts.
“West Central Electric will never contact members demanding payment information over the phone to avoid disconnection,” Gray said. “We also do not take payment information verbally over the phone. We have a secure and dedicated automatic payment line for that so you are never giving your information to a person on the other end of the phone.”
WCE states that while some callers may initially sound legitimate, the only way to verify is to contact your utility yourself, give them your account number and let them look up the information.
“If you are the one who initiates the call, you can be assured your account information is accurate,” Gray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.