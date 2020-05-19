JOHNSON COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close lanes on Route W from U.S. Highway 50 to Route 58 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning May 27 and ending July 1.
This project was originally scheduled to begin on May 20 and end on June 24.
These lane closures will allow MoDOT to resurface that portion of Route W.
MoDOT states Saturdays will be used as workdays to accommodate rain delays.
