UPDATE: Crews stay on scene of structure fire for more than 13 hours

CENTERVIEW — After more than 13 hours on scene, crews left Fairview Mills in Centerview after arriving on scene to the report of a structure fire at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
The initial tone for the fire went out about 11:42 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Johnson County Fire Protection District responded to a report of at least two explosions and fire in the Fairview Mills production plant.
Upon arrival, JCFPD Chief Larry Jennings reported smoke was visible and a third explosion occurred.
Mutual Aid was requested from Warrensburg Fire Department for its ladder truck due to the height of the building.
After the fire was under control, Jennings reports extensive overhaul was conducted as the fire had spread through internal and exterior duct work used in the transfer of the finely ground hay product produced at the facility.
Jennings states the fire was under control at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday.
When the building was safe, employees were allowed to enter and worked with JCFPD personnel to remove the smoldering product from the production machines and duct work.
Jennings states the building sustained smoke and flame damage in the interior and the machines and product storage bins sustained flame and heat damage.
He said the fire originated in the processing machines, but the exact cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Additional assistance at the scene was provided by the Johnson County Ambulance District and the JCFPD Auxiliary.
Jennings reported no civilian injuries but one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat-related symptoms and one firefighter was treated at the scene following a fall from a ladder. Both returned to service at the scene.
The last unit cleared the scene at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 31.
