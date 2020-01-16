breaking top story University of Central Missouri cancels classes, closes offices on Friday, Jan. 17 Staff Report Jan 16, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WARRENSBURG — All University of Central Missouri classes in Warrensburg and at UCM - Lee's Summit are canceled and offices closed Friday, Jan. 17, due to forecasted icy conditions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by dsj_now Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWHS announces first semester honor rollWanda Lea Lockhart Miller'Complex' winter storm hits Johnson CountyLocal students recognized for work on SWAT vehicleWinter storm expected from Thursday night into FridayMargaret “Margi” WarnickChilhowee hires new superintendentWMMC nurse, surrogate births first baby of 2020 at WMMCDolores Naomi BoultonNWS predicts more ice, less snow than originally predicted for weekend storm in Johnson County Images Videos CommentedCharles Richard “Buddy” Crank (3)Timothy T. Wilcoxen (2)The U.S. House passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Do you agree with this action? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.