JOHNSON COUNTY — The following is a list of uncontested races for city, school district and special district elections in Johnson County in the June 2 election.
Johnson County
Fire Protection District No. 1
Scott Hackler is uncontested for election to the Board of Directors, a six-year term.
Western Missouri Medical Center
Rita White is uncontested for election to the Board of Trustees, a five-year term.
Ambulance District
Ray Patrick is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 3 seat, a three-year term.
Mary Kidd is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 6 seat, a three-year term.
Public Water Supply District No. 1
Timothy Evert is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 1 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Charles Reynolds is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 2 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Public Water Supply District No. 2
Derrel Pinson is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 3 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Tom Craig is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 4 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Public Water Supply District No. 3
Terry Schell is uncontested for election to a Sub-district 4 Board of Directors seat, a three-year term.
Southeast Sewer District
No candidates filed for the supervisor seat, a five-year term. The position will be determined by write-in.
Blackwater Reorganized Sewer District
Bettie Moore is uncontested for election to a Board of Trustees seat, a five-year term.
Chilhowee
Mayor
Jackie D. Campbell and Billy J. Fields seek election as mayor of Chilhowee.
Alderman
Lois Morrison is uncontested for election to an alderman at-large seat, a two-year term. A second two-year term for an alderman seat was open for filing, but no candidates filed for the position. The second alderman seat will be determined by write-in.
Sherri Swope is uncontested for election to an alderman at-large seat, a one-year term.
Board of Education
Mathew Arne, Mylissa Jennings and Chris Postlethwait seek reelection for three seats, each a three-year term.
Knob Noster
City Collector
Christina Limback is uncontested for election to the position of city collector.
Leeton
Alderman
Steven Binder and Barry Uptegrove seek election to two alderman at-large seats, each a two-year term.
Centerview
Alderman
Jennie Edwards and Nikki Branscun seek election to two alderman at-large seats, each with a two-year term.
Holden
City Council
Elizabeth Weeks is uncontested for election to the Ward 1 City Council seat, a two-year term.
Jeremy Knox is uncontested for election to the Ward 2 City Council seat, a two-year term.
James (Rusty) Kephart is uncontested for election to the Ward 3 City Council seat, a two-year term.
Kingsville
Alderman
Edward M. Thomas and E.L. Pete Montgomery seek election to two alderman at large seats, each a two-year term.
Board of Education
Stephanie Smith is uncontested for election to an unexpired two-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.