WARRENSBURG — Whitney J. French, 21, of Clinton, a University of Central Missouri student and Leeton graduate, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, following a two-vehicle wreck that took place Friday, Sept. 11 in Henry County.
French was a senior education major at UCM and was student teaching in the Leeton School District at the time of her death.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states the wreck occurred at Missouri Highway 13 and Missouri Highway N, five miles north of Clinton when a 2005 Ford Focus, driven by French, failed to yield for a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 2011 Ford F-250 truck driven by Darryll L. Moore, 59, of Fort Worth, Texas. The F-250 struck the driver's side of the Focus and both vehicles came to rest on the east side of Highway 13.
French and Moore, both reported to have worn a safety device, were transported by ambulance to Research Medical Center. French was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Moore suffered minor injuries.
A memorial fund has been established for French and contributions may be made to the Whitney French Memorial Fund in care of Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home.
"The University of Central Missouri community extends its deepest condolences to Whitney’s family, friends and university classmates, and is keeping them in our thoughts and prayers," a UCM email to students, faculty and staff states.
