WARRENSBURG — About 20 tribes were represented during the fifth annual Trading Moon Pow Wow on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center at the University of Central Missouri.
The event began at noon and featured gourd dancing, a grand entry and intertribal dancing in the afternoon and evening with the closing ceremony ending at 10 p.m.
Vice President of Student Engagement and Experience Sharlene Bax said the Pow Wow committee consults with local Native Americans to plan the event.
The pow wow is an intertribal event open to all.
Audience members could observe the dancing from bleachers.
Cody R Goff was head man, Victoria Lee was head lady, Bob LaRoussa was the head gourd dancer, the Underground Singers were the host northern drum with Ron Flores as head singer, The Young Bucks were the host southern drum with A.J. Esau as head singer, Bob Woolery was the master of ceremonies and Troy Wilson was the arena director.
The Missouri Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts are the primary sponsors of the Trading Moon Pow Wow.
For more information about the Trading Moon Pow Wow, visit ucmo.edu/offices/center-for-multiculturalism-and-inclusivity-cmi/trading-moon-pow-wow.
