U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper tours Whiteman Air Force Base

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE — U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper toured Whiteman Air Force Base and held a press engagement to discuss the effects of COVID-19 on base operations Wednesday, July 22.
This was Esper's first visit to Whiteman Air Force Base.
Esper oversees the U.S. Defense Department and acts as the principal defense policy-maker and advisor to the president.
At the base, Esper met with airmen of the 509th Bomb Wing in order to gain a first-hand understanding of how strategic forces are maintaining readiness during COVID-19 and assess the effects on crew training and operations of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.
Esper's trip to Whiteman Air Force Base was one of several trips he has made to military bases across the country to survey the effects that COVID-19 has had on bases and military personnel.
Esper said during his trip to Whiteman Air Force Base, as with the other trips he has taken, he also spoke with airmen, junior officers and junior NCOs to discuss matters taking place at the base.
Following the tour and discussions with base personnel, Esper took part in a brief press engagement on the Whiteman Air Force Base flightline beside the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber that is stationed at the base.
Referring to the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, Esper said, "There is no other capability like this in the world."
"The people of this community, the people of Missouri, should be very proud of this because it is so special," Esper said.
Esper said he was "impressed" by the briefings he received at the base as well as the base's implementations of COVID-19 guidelines the base had been provided.
Esper said one of the one of the actions Whiteman Air Force Base has taken in regards to COVID-19 has been its adaption to pharmaceutical services to enable people to get their prescriptions.
Esper said that during his discussions, he learned how Whiteman Air Force Base is looking to get drive-thru for pharmaceutical services in the future, but the base is currently adapting to COVID-19 guidelines by having members of the base contact the pharmacy via text and having the prescriptions handed to the recipient as they remain in their vehicle.
"Little things like that are helping us avoid contact to maintain social distancing, but at the same time looking at efficiencies that I think will probably hold well into the future," Esper said.
Esper went on to say the 509th active duty and 131st guard are "very well-integrated."
"What particularly impressed me too is the close relationship between the guard and the active duty," Esper said. "As some of you know, I served in both active duty and the Army guard. I've never seen integration like this."
Esper said that following the press engagement, he would be discussing the topics of diversity and inclusion in the Air Force with airmen and civilians.
Esper said that during his trip, the topics of removing from promotion boards and assignment boards, gender pronouns and references to a person's last name had been brought to his attention.
"All of those things we can do to get rid of things that might trigger conscious and more importantly unconscious bias I want to do to move forward," Esper said. "We need to be as Americratic as possible in the military. That's our commitment. The military is very diverse. It's a strength of ours to be diverse. At the end of the day, it's all about improving cohesion, moral and readiness."
