WARRENSBURG — It was almost the trip that wasn't for U.S. Army veteran Jeremy Miller.
Miller, an Idaho native, attempted to take his own life five months ago.
"It was part of it, it was definitely the major turning point," he said of the reason for starting his Walk Across America tour.
Jump ahead to the present now and Miller is two months away from completing his walk across America in order to raise awareness of veteran suicide.
His journey began May 21, 2019, in Crescent City, California, and will end at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
From there, Miller said he plans to donate some of the funds to current nonprofits assisting for veterans while using the remainder of the money to create own nonprofit.
Miller deployed in 2011 to Iraq.
He said no one he served with was killed during the deployment but four lost people their lives within a three-year time frame afterwards.
"At the time, I do not feel like it hit me as hard as it should have but then things kept progressing and you keep hearing about it," Miller said.
It was after attempting to take his own life that Miller said he found his true passion in life, serving other veterans.
"Other things I have learned about myself is my passion and my purpose in life has been this now," Miller said.
Miller is covering nearly 3,200 miles by foot on his journey.
Miller made his way through Warrensburg on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
While in Warrensburg, he received an escort through town from the Warrensburg Fire Dapartment and Johnson County Ambulance District, met with the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, the University if Central Missouri and then made his way towards Whiteman Air Force Base.
Miller said he plans to end his journey by the end of November.
"My main goal right now is to start my own nonprofit after this and continue the mission and continue what I am passionate about," Miller said. "I am going to continue the whole Walk Across America deal but I want to do fun walks in cities instead of walking across the country again."
