WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Prosecutor Robert W. Russell today announced charges in connection to the murder of Maliyah Lakey who was killed Aug. 1 near a home in the 400 block of East Grover St.
Evan R. Lanigan, 25, and Christian J. Harrison, 27, both of Warrensburg were charged in connection to the shooting.
Lanigan is charged with second degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, first degree assault and second degree assault.
Lanigan is being held without bond.
Harrison is charged with a felony charge of second degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm - convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Harrison is being held without bond.
Warrensburg Police Department officers responded at 12:09 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Grover St. Aug. 1.
The WPD reports when the officers arrived, they discovered three shooting victims, a 20-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and Lakey.
Lakey was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment, their injuries are non-life threatening.
Through investigation, it was determined that Lanigan and another male were engaged in a fight in the kitchen of the home when Lanigan produced a gun and pointed it at the head of the male.
Lanigan pulled the trigger but the gun did not go off.
This fight caused the people in the home to immediately run out of the home where Lanigan and Harrison began discharging firearms.
Investigators believe this exchange of gunfire led to Lakey, the 20-year-old male and the 17-year-old female being shot.
“These charges are the result of several days of excellent police work by all involved,” said Russell. “My hope is the charges bring a measure of comfort to the family and friends of Ms. Lakey.”
The Rural Major Case Squad working on this case had nearly 40 investigators and support staff.
The squad investigated more than 70 leads and executed search and arrest warrants.
“I want to thank the members of the community that helped us solve this senseless death and hold those responsible accountable,” WPD Chief Rich Lockhart said. “I also want to thank the members of the Rural Major Case Squad that put in long hours collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Their hard work is appreciated very much.”
