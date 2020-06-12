Two injured in Warrensburg structure fire

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 states two civilians were injured during a structure fire Friday, June 12, in Warrensburg.
JCFPD states one person was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center for treatment and the other was treated on scene.
JCFPD information states no firefighters were injured.
JCFPD No. 1 responded to the report of a structure fire received at 1:47 p.m., arriving on scene at 1:53 p.m. June 12, at 85 N.W. 101st Road.
JCFPD No.1 Chief Larry Jennings said the fire resulted in smoke damage throughout the residence and flame damage in the basement garage.
Jennings said the Johnson County Fire Investigation Unit and Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Jennings said the fire was out by 2:20 p.m. and overhaul was completed by 3:37 p.m.
