Two gravel trucks collide, one catches fire

WARRENSBURG — Moderate injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision and gravel truck fire occurred Friday morning, July 26, on U.S. Highway 50.
About 10 a.m. Friday morning, Johnson County Sheriff's deputy William Holland was in the area of Highway 50 and 251st Road when he stated he observed a gravel truck collide with another gravel truck. He called Johnson County Dispatch to report the collision.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that a Peterbilt gravel truck, driven by Clayton Hamlin, 22, attempting to turn onto the westbound lane of Highway 50 was unable to stop due to a mechanical error and was struck by a Freightliner gravel truck owned by Johnson County, driving by Bruce Smith, 58 traveling in the westbound lanes.
The struck vehicle came to rest on its right side in the right lane and was later determined to be a total loss. The other vehicle suffered moderate damage. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Patrol information states a Kenworth semi-truck, driven by Robert Smith, 49, traveling in the westbound lanes was unable to stop and drove over debris from the initial collision in the left lane. The semi-truck suffered minor damage and was driven from the scene.
Johnson County Fire Protection District information states the fuel tank from the struck vehicle was damaged in the collision and the fuel ignited.
Smoke could be seen up to a half-mile from the scene and two expositions from tires popping could be heard.
JCFPD Station One firefighters had the fire under control at approximately 10:30 a.m.
The Highway Patrol and Sheriff Office worked to divert traffic from the area.
Smith was reported to have moderate injuries and was transported by Johnson County Emergency Services to Western Missouri Medical Center.
