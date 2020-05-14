WARRENSBURG — There are two candidates vying for one seat on the Warrensburg School Board of Education.
The seat is an unexpired term of two years left vacant by the late Morris Collins.
Gary Grigsby, Justin Johnson and Scott Chenault are incumbent candidates running for reelection for the three additional available three-year terms this election. All three currently serve on the school board.
Julie Lewis
Julie Lewis has lived in Warrensburg for 12 years and has three daughters in the Warrensburg School District.
Lewis has a bachelor of journalism degree in news editorial sequence from the University of Missouri; a master of arts degree in teaching from Central Missouri State University, now the University of Central Missouri; a master of arts degree in communication; and a doctorate of education degree from the MU.
Lewis has been in education for 18 years having taught at the high school level, including Warrensburg High School, and is currently an instructor in the Communication Department at UCM.
“Running for school board is an opportunity to serve Warrensburg’s families and teachers,” Lewis said. “As an educator and a parent of three daughters attending all levels of Warrensburg schools, I realize the impact our district has in our students’ lives. Schools teach more than curriculum; they prepare students for life. I value education and I am running to improve our district, serve our growing community and lead our students into a vibrant tomorrow.”
Lewis has not previously been elected to public office.
“Warrensburg is growing and our enrollment is increasing,” Lewis said. “While we flourish, our schools need to provide opportunities for students. We can assist the community growth by providing high-quality education to all of Warrensburg’s students. Offering access to high quality education means providing resources to teachers and hope to students. Working together, we will make fiscally sound decisions ensuring our students thrive while maintaining financially responsible standards.”
Lewis is involved in the First Baptist Church, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Life, National Student Press Association and The National Society of Leadership and Success.
“For the next three years, we will have a daughter in high school, middle school and elementary school,” Lewis said. “Fortunately, this provides opportunities to access all that students experience throughout our district. We count time by car pick-up lines, progress reports, choir concerts and sporting events. As an educator, small business owner and parent, I am ingrained in Warrensburg and I am humbly running to serve this beautiful community we call home.”
James Macaulay
James Macaulay has lived in Warrensburg since 2014 and has three daughters in the Warrensburg School District.
Macaulay has a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and a master’s degree in aviation science from Embry-Riddle University.
Macaulay retired from the U.S. Air Force as a career fighter pilot, flying and instructing in the A-10 Warthawg aircraft for 33 years.
Macaulay served at numerous command positions, retiring as a colonel and the vice wing commander of the 442 Fighter Wing, at Whiteman Air Force Base.
“My wife and I decided to retire here in Warrensburg primarily because of the people, community values and how they are reflected in our public schools,” Macaulay said. “With three children in the school system, we have been tremendously impressed with our teachers, administrators and their dedication to the mission of teaching our kids. I want to help ensure that our school system and curriculum continue to represent our community values.”
Macaulay has not previously been elected to public office.
“Competition to hire and retain good teachers is intense,” Macaulay said. “I hope to be able to find ways to incentivize, hire and retain our quality teachers. With advances in technology and the phasing out of textbooks, it is increasingly more difficult for parents to be involved in their child’s academic processes and maintain curriculum awareness. I would like to facilitate transparency with parents.”
Macaulay is a member of the Base Community Council and coached tee ball for the Warrensburg Recreation program.
“Our schools are the second line of defense in maintaining community and national values/standards, after parents,” Macaulay said. “However, these fundamentals are under increasing assault from multiple avenues within our culture. If we can continue to instill our heartland values and ethics in our children through parents and our schools, we will ensure productive citizens for generations to come.”Staff Writer Sara Lawson can be reached by emailing sara.lawson@dsjnow.com or by calling (660) 747-8123.
