CHILHOWEE — Two candidates are seeking election as mayor of Chilhowee.
Billy J. Fields seeks election and Jack D. Campbell seeks reelection as mayor of Chilhowee.
Jack Campbell
Have you served in the role you seek election to? If so, for how long have you held this role?
Yes, six years.
Why do you seek election?
Trying to help the community.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I hope to try to just keep the job going.
Billy Fields
Have you served in the role you seek election to? If so, for how long have you held this role?
No.
Why do you seek election?
I’m sick of two-faced politicians. I’m tired of all the past mayors not getting anything done to the streets. They say there’s no money and nothing is being done. If there’s no street, there’s no town.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Streets are the main thing. That’s what everyone talks about.
