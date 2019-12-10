Twinkle lights, frozen pipes: WFD emphasizes fire safety during holidays

WARRENSBURG — Whether you are roasting chestnuts, burning a Yule log, cooking gingerbread men or lighting menorah or kinara candles, the Warrensburg Fire Department urges residents to practice fire safety this holiday season.
Beyond just traditions of the holiday season, the freezing temperatures of winter mean home heating units and appliances will be running.
Fueling the flame
Assistant Fire Chief Doyle Oxley said appliances should be checked early in the season to make sure it is functioning correctly, flues should be cleaned prior to use and a carbon monoxide detector should be in the house if using fueled equipment.
“Big thing is (to) make sure you use the correct fuel,” Oxley said of kerosene heaters. “Not diesel fuel, use kerosene in them. It’s a lighter blend of diesel fuel. … and just like anything else hot, be careful around it.”
Fire Emergency Prevention Officer Jeremy Van Wey said propane heaters and other fueled equipment is not designed to be used inside.
“Just, making sure you’re using whatever equipment for its intended use," he said.
Give it space
Van Wey also suggested that if using a space heater, make sure to shut it off before leaving or going to bed.
"Keep other combustibles like clothes and boxes and papers away from it," Van Wey said.
State Fire Marshal Tim Bean provided these heating safety tips:
- Keep at least a three-foot safety zone around heating equipment. This means nothing flammable (including drapes, furniture and electronics) and no children within that three-foot zone.
- Never leave space heaters on when people leave a room or go to bed.
- Always use only the type of fuel specified by the manufacturer for fuel-burning space heaters.
- Never use ovens or other devices not intended to heat homes to try to warm your house.
Oxley added that space heaters and electric blankets should be plugged directly into wall sockets as extension cords and power cords are not designed for the load required for the operation of space heaters and electric blankets.
“Extension cords are designed to carry a temporary load for just a little bit,” Oxley said. “A space heater, especially if they are heating a house with it, you’ll be carrying that load for a long time. … It gets the cord too hot and the cord could catch fire.”
More is not always better
Van Wey said extension cords for normal use should be UL Listed, meaning the cord has been inspected by Underwriters Laboratories, a global safety certification company, and power cords should have some surge protection.
Heated blankets, robes and mattress pads can also be a fire hazard.
Oxley said to make sure the products are in good working order and checked for frayed cords.
Heated blankets and mattress pads have a life expectancy as the coils and wiring inside are constantly being bent when in use.
“It will short out over time,” Oxley said.
Candle safety
Oxley said fire safety should be practiced when using candles.
“They are an open flame, they have hot wax … make sure you have them in some kind of container that can catch the wax,” Oxley said, adding that an open flame should not be left unattended and should be clear of any flammable objects above or around the candle.
Oohing and ahhing
Twinkle lights and lawn decorations can also pose a potential danger when too many are plugged into the same socket.
Oxley and Van Wey said older twinkle lights can become hot quickly and only a few strands can be connected safely.
“Don’t put little pieces of metal where the fuses go. … that defeats the whole purpose of the fuse,” Oxley said.
“Moral of the story is, use it as it is intended, whatever it is,” Van Wey said.
Oxley said LED lights carry a significantly lighter load and twinkle lights with exposed cables should be thrown away.
Check the chimney
Lighting a fire in the hearth on Christmas day can add to the aesthetic of the holiday, but the fireplace and chimney should first be inspected.
Van Wey said even if the fireplace is used once a year, it needs to be inspected by a professional.
Oxley said gift wrap should not be burned due to plastics and metals in the wrapping that burn hotter than is safe for a fireplace or wood-burning stove is designed to handle.
Tall flues and chimney stacks also pose a threat if not properly maintained.
“Those (tall) flues cool off as they go up, so there is a greater chance of the burn product, the creosote, builds up high in the flue … Thus the flue fire occurs,” Oxley said. “It sounds a lot like a roaring jet engine when it is on fire in your flue. Typically, what occurs then is the structural members that hold around the flue start getting hot and they get to the point where they start off-gassing enough and they catch fire.”
Van Wey said residents should pay attention when cooking holiday meals as cooking is the number one cause of fires every year.
Have a plan in place
Home fire escape planning and drills are essential to fire safety.
The fire escape plan should be practiced regularly so that every family member – including young children – knows two ways out of every room in the house.
The fire marshal suggests:
- Teach children how to escape on their own in case you cannot help them.
- Establish an outside meeting place away from the home where everyone will gather after exiting the home.
- Practice what to do in case there is smoke: “Get low and go.”
- Practice using different ways out and closing doors behind you as you leave.
Keep the water flowing
Oxley and Van Wey also urged caution when trying to defrost frozen pipes.
“Most of the plumbing nowadays is plastic and you can melt through it,” Oxley said, cautioning against the use of hair dryers or heat guns. “Not only then do you have a fire hazard, you also have an electrical hazard.”
Leaving cabinet doors open or faucets dripping can prevent pipes from freezing.
Watch your step
As for braving the frozen ground outside, Oxley recommends getting shoes with some kind of traction product for icy patches, to be aware of weather conditions when driving and to have an emergency kit ready in the house and in a vehicle.
Oxley said to check on elderly neighbors whose mobility can be impacted as temperatures drop and the ground becomes slick.
“Be very cautious about what you’re doing, do it with intention and remember it is a whole lot easier to prevent a fire that it is to put them out,” Oxley said.
